Neurology/psychiatric

Sichuan Credit Pharmaceutical discovers new cocrystals of tizanidine and meloxicam

Nov. 5, 2025
Sichuan Credit Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described cocrystals of tizanidine and meloxicam reported to be useful for the treatment of pain.
