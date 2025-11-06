BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, November 6, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Eilean presents in vivo data on MALT1 degrader TE-205
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Gastrointestinal
Eilean presents in vivo data on MALT1 degrader TE-205
Nov. 6, 2025
No Comments
Eilean Therapeutics LLC has presented in vivo data for its first-in-class MALT1 degrader, TE-205, as a disease-modifying therapy for ulcerative colitis.
BioWorld Science
Gastrointestinal
Degradation inducer