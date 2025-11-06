BioWorld - Thursday, November 6, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Gastrointestinal

Eilean presents in vivo data on MALT1 degrader TE-205

Nov. 6, 2025
No Comments
Eilean Therapeutics LLC has presented in vivo data for its first-in-class MALT1 degrader, TE-205, as a disease-modifying therapy for ulcerative colitis.
BioWorld Science Gastrointestinal Degradation inducer