BioWorld - Thursday, November 6, 2025
Infection

Designing broad-spectrum antivirals against AAK1

Nov. 6, 2025
Adaptor protein-2 associated kinase 1 (AAK1) is key in clathrin-mediated endocytosis, which diverse viruses hijack in order to infect cells. Inhibiting AAK1 has been shown to block the entry of hepatitis C, dengue and rabies viruses into cells.
