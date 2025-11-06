BioWorld - Thursday, November 6, 2025
Cancer

Accutar presents development of PI3Kα degrader-antibody conjugates

Nov. 6, 2025
No Comments
Accutar Biotechnology Inc. recently presented preclinical data on AC-4847, a first-in-class PI3Kα-targeting degrader-antibody conjugate (DAC) designed for selective treatment of PI3Kα-driven cancers.
