BioWorld - Thursday, November 6, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Cancer
Acrivon Therapeutics reports preclinical data on ACR-2316
Nov. 6, 2025
No Comments
Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. has developed a new WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor, ACR-2316, to overcome the limitations observed with previous WEE1 and PKMYT1 inhibitors in the treatment of cancer.
