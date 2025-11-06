BioWorld - Thursday, November 6, 2025
Cancer

Acrivon Therapeutics reports preclinical data on ACR-2316

Nov. 6, 2025
Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. has developed a new WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor, ACR-2316, to overcome the limitations observed with previous WEE1 and PKMYT1 inhibitors in the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Conferences AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Cancer