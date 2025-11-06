BioWorld - Thursday, November 6, 2025
Cancer

Scinnohub patents new RET inhibitors

Nov. 6, 2025
Scinnohub Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases.
