Neurology/psychiatric

Chinese scientists divulge new Nav1.8 blockers

Scientists at Apichope Bio Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Apichope Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Lianrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Guangzhou Runlin Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. have synthesized sodium channel protein type 10 subunit α (SCN10A; Nav1.8) blockers potentially useful for the treatment of pain, arrhythmia, cough, multiple sclerosis, urinary incontinence and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.