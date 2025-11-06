BioWorld - Thursday, November 6, 2025
Cancer

Hangzhou Raygene Pharmaceutical describes new benzotriazine dioxide compounds

Nov. 6, 2025
Hangzhou Raygene Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has identified benzotriazine dioxide compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
