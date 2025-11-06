BioWorld - Thursday, November 6, 2025
Pentacyclic derivatives for autoimmune diseases disclosed in Hansoh patent

Nov. 6, 2025
Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. have divulged pentacyclic derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease.
