Hematologic

Simcere Pharmaceutical discovers new plasminogen activators

Nov. 6, 2025
Simcere Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described stachybotrys microspore triprenyl phenols (SMTPs) acting as plasminogen activators reported to be useful for the treatment of thromboembolism.
