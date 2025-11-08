BioWorld - Saturday, November 8, 2025
MASH prospects from Rivus, Metavia show promise in phase II

Nov. 7, 2025
By Karen Carey
Phase II data being presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases annual meeting indicate drug development in the field of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is making steady progress.
