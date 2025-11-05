BioWorld - Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Celltrion, Portrai in $87M R&D deal to discover new drug targets

Nov. 4, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Celltrion Inc. announced Oct. 29 the signing of an $87.75 million joint drug R&D agreement with AI and spatial transcriptome-based biotech Portrai Inc.
