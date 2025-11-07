BioWorld - Friday, November 7, 2025
Diagnostics

Bivision Pharmaceuticals patents new radiolabeled conjugates

Nov. 7, 2025
Bivision Pharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has disclosed peptide-drug conjugates reported to be useful for diagnosis and treatment of fibrosarcoma.
