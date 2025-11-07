BioWorld - Friday, November 7, 2025
Infection

Agents for Acinetobacter infections named in Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences patent

Nov. 7, 2025
Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences has divulged imidazopyridine derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of Acinetobacter infections, particularly A. baumannii infections.
