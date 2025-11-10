BioWorld - Monday, November 10, 2025
Immune

CDR-Life’s new dual-targeting T-cell engager

Nov. 10, 2025
CDR-Life Inc. has presented data on the preclinical characterization of CDR-111, a CD19/BCMA dual T-cell engager for treating autoimmune diseases.
BioWorld Science Conferences American College of Rheumatology Immune