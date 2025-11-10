BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Cancer
Discovery of PSTA-2413, a potential best-in-class oral pan-RAS inhibitor
Nov. 10, 2025
Prospect Therapeutics Inc.’s PSTA-2413 is a newly developed oral pan-RAS inhibitor that demonstrates selectivity over wild-type KRAS, along with strong in vitro potency and in vivo antitumor efficacy.
