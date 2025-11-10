BioWorld - Monday, November 10, 2025
Pharmacophore modeling nets paclitaxel potentiator

Nov. 10, 2025
Taxanes such as paclitaxel are among the standard chemotherapies for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of this tumor type. However, numerous processes can contribute to paclitaxel resistance. As a next-generation drug that could help overcome such resistance, researchers at six universities in China, including Ningxia Medical University, examined the crystal structure of protein arginine methyltransferase 1 (PRMT1) and developed, in silico, a pharmacophore that could bind tightly to it. PRMT1, which acts as an epigenetic regulator, is overexpressed in various cancers and its levels correlate inversely with survival.
