Monday, November 10, 2025
Infection

Aligos and KU Leuven divulge new antivirals

Nov. 10, 2025
Aligos Therapeutics Inc. and Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU Leuken) have synthesized antiviral compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of coronavirus acute respiratory syndrome, norovirus and picornavirus infections.
