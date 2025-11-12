BioWorld - Wednesday, November 12, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

South Korea ramping up investment in medical device R&D

Nov. 11, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
A four-way interagency initiative in South Korea, started in 2020, is working to bolster funding for the local medical device industry and grow homegrown devices for the global market.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Cancer Dental Neurology/psychiatric Oncology Digital health Asia-Pacific