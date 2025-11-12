BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, November 12, 2025
South Korea ramping up investment in medical device R&D
Nov. 11, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
A four-way interagency initiative in South Korea, started in 2020, is working to bolster funding for the local medical device industry and grow homegrown devices for the global market.
Asia-Pacific