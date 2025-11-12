BioWorld - Wednesday, November 12, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

SPT Labtech expands partnerships to boost firefly platform

Nov. 11, 2025
By Shani Alexander
SPT Labtech Ltd. recently partnered with Alithea Genomics SA to integrate its firefly liquid handling platform with Alithea’s single-cell RNA-sequency technology to create a scalable and reproducible workflow for transcriptomics research.
BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics Europe