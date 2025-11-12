BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, November 12, 2025
SPT Labtech expands partnerships to boost firefly platform
Nov. 11, 2025
By
Shani Alexander
SPT Labtech Ltd. recently partnered with Alithea Genomics SA to integrate its firefly liquid handling platform with Alithea’s single-cell RNA-sequency technology to create a scalable and reproducible workflow for transcriptomics research.
BioWorld MedTech
Diagnostics
Europe