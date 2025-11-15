BioWorld - Saturday, November 15, 2025
China’s Cornerstone Robotics raises $200M series D round

Nov. 14, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Cornerstone Robotics Ltd. raised an oversubscribed $200 million series D round to accelerate commercialization of its flagship product, the Sentire Endoscopic Surgical System.
