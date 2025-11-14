BioWorld - Friday, November 14, 2025
Gastrointestinal

Numab and Kaken sign agreement for NM-81 for IBD

Nov. 14, 2025
Numab Therapeutics AG and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have entered into a strategic licensing and co-development agreement for NM-81, a multi-specific antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
