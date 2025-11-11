BioWorld - Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic

Eli Lilly divulges new GCGR agonists

Nov. 11, 2025
Eli Lilly and Co. has synthesized glucagon receptor (GCGR) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.
