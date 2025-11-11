BioWorld - Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Immune

Inje University discovers new PDPK1 inhibitors

Nov. 11, 2025
Inje University has described 3-phosphoinositide-dependent protein kinase 1 (PDPK1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.
