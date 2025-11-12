BioWorld - Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Cancer

Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical discovers new CBL-B inhibitors

Nov. 12, 2025
Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase CBL-B (CBLB) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
