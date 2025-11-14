BioWorld - Friday, November 14, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Ocular

Innovstone patents new LFA-1/ICAM-1 interaction inhibitors

Nov. 13, 2025
Innovstone Therapeutics Ltd. has disclosed integrin αLβ2 (LFA-1)/ICAM-1 interaction inhibitors and/or RASP-trapping agents reported to be useful for the treatment of dry eye syndrome.
