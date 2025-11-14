BioWorld - Friday, November 14, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

3H Pharmaceuticals divulges new WRN inhibitors

Nov. 13, 2025
3H Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has synthesized Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
