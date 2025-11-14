BioWorld - Friday, November 14, 2025
Cancer

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical describes new fused bicyclic compounds

Nov. 13, 2025
Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has identified fused bicyclic compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
