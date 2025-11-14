BioWorld - Friday, November 14, 2025
Cancer

New crystalline salts of POLθ inhibitors disclosed in Synrx patent

Nov. 13, 2025
Hangzhou Synrx Therapeutics Technology Co. Ltd. has divulged crystalline salts of DNA polymerase θ (POLθ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
