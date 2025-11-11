BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Immune
NKX-019 induces CD19 depletion in autoimmune disease
Nov. 11, 2025
Nkarta Therapeutics Inc. has recently presented data for their allogeneic CAR natural killer (NK) cell therapy, NKX-019, targeting CD19 for treating autoimmune disease through B-cell targeting.
