BioWorld - Friday, November 14, 2025
BioWorld Science
Inflammatory

Abbvie describes new LPAR1 antagonists

Nov. 14, 2025
Abbvie Inc. has identified lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPAR1; EDG2) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammatory disorders.
