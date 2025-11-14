BioWorld - Friday, November 14, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

New GIPR antagonists disclosed in Pfizer patent

Nov. 14, 2025
Pfizer Inc. has divulged gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents