BioWorld - Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Infection

Assembly Biosciences divulges new viral replication inhibitors

Nov. 17, 2025
Assembly Biosciences Inc. has synthesized viral replication inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of herpes viral infections.
