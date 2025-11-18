BioWorld - Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Circle Pharma describes new CDK inhibitors

Nov. 17, 2025
Circle Pharma Inc. has identified cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents