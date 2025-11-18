BioWorld - Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Pretzel Therapeutics discovers new POLG modulators

Nov. 17, 2025
Pretzel Therapeutics Inc. has described DNA polymerase subunit γ-1 (POLG) modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of neurodegeneration and mitochondrial diseases.
