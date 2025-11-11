BioWorld - Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Lilly moves deeper into RNAi with $1.2B Sanegene obesity deal

Nov. 10, 2025
By Tamra Sami
In a deal worth $1.2 billion, Suzhou Sanegene Bio Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. are partnering to advance RNAi candidates for metabolic diseases based on Sanegene's tissue selective delivery technology.
