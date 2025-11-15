BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Game on: Lundbeck steps between Alkermes, Avadel with higher bid
Nov. 14, 2025
By
Randy Osborne
The pricier offer by Lundbeck A/S for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – which follows last month’s agreement for a takeover by Alkermes plc – had Wall Street buzzing as pundits weighed the odds for each suitor.
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
Neurology/psychiatric