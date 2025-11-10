BioWorld - Monday, November 10, 2025
Cancer

Azalea exits stealth to develop its in vivo gene engineering technology

Nov. 10, 2025
By Brian Orelli
San Francisco Bay Area researchers from UC Berkeley, UC San Francisco and Stanford University have combined their technologies to create Azalea Therapeutics Inc., a company focused on editing cells in vivo.
