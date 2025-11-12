BioWorld - Wednesday, November 12, 2025
In the clinic for Nov. 11, 2025

Nov. 11, 2025
Clinical updates from Asia, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: Alebund, Carsgen, GC Biopharma, Hengrui, Hope Medicines, Takeda.
