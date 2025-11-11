BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Celltrion signs $744M deal with Kaigene, $500M with Mustbio
Nov. 11, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Celltrion Inc. scored a hat-trick of deals to license new antibody candidates, including a $744 million deal with Kaigene Inc. Nov. 3, and a near $500 million deal with Mustbio Co. Ltd. Oct. 31.
