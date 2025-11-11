BioWorld - Tuesday, November 11, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Newco news

Signet builds new model for gastric cancer drug discovery

Nov. 11, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Signet Therapeutics founder Haisheng Zhang is betting on organoids and AI to outsmart diffuse gastric cancer and the limits of traditional “clean” drug design.
BioWorld Asia Newco news Cancer Asia-Pacific China