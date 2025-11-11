BioWorld - Tuesday, November 11, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Biopharma financings October 2025

Biopharma financings jump 86% in October, raising $13.2B

Nov. 11, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
Biopharma financings from January through October 2025 totaled $61.45 billion, roughly in line with the $61.04 billion raised during the same period in 2023 but down sharply from last year’s $93.83 billion.
BioWorld Asia Analysis and data insight Financings IPO