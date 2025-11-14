One year later: funding and dealmaking in women’s health

A year ago, BioWorld published a special series on the women’s health drug development ecosystem, showing that while women make up half of the population, venture capital investment and life sciences partnerships in the space – specifically those deals supporting innovations for conditions primarily affecting women – pale in comparison to efforts addressing diseases more men experience. That appears to be changing, according to an updated look of BioWorld data, supported by findings in the Silicon Valley Bank 2025 Innovation in Women’s Health Report published in April, and Clarivate’s Nov. 13 release of its latest Companies to Watch 2025 report, Rediscovering women’s health.