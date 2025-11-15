BioWorld - Saturday, November 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Charity bringing to EU market gene therapy spurned by pharma

Nov. 14, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Fifteen years since the first patient was treated, and after being ditched by two companies, the EMA is recommending approval of Waskyra (etuvetidigene autotemcel), the first gene therapy for treating Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
BioWorld Regulatory Cancer Hematologic Immune Europe CHMP EMA