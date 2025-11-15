BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, November 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Charity bringing to EU market gene therapy spurned by pharma
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Charity bringing to EU market gene therapy spurned by pharma
Nov. 14, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Fifteen years since the first patient was treated, and after being ditched by two companies, the EMA is recommending approval of Waskyra (etuvetidigene autotemcel), the first gene therapy for treating Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Cancer
Hematologic
Immune
Europe
CHMP
EMA