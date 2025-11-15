BioWorld - Saturday, November 15, 2025
Third Arc Bio licenses Adagene tech for CD3 T-cell engagers

Nov. 14, 2025
By Tamra Sami
In a deal worth up to $840 million, Third Arc Bio Inc. is licensing Adagene Inc.’s Safebody technology platform to generate two masked CD3 T-cell engagers against unique tumor associated antigens.
