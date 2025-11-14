BioWorld - Friday, November 14, 2025
Biopharma dealmaking climbs 17% in October to $31.9B

Nov. 14, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Biopharma dealmaking activity remained strong in October, with total deal value reaching $31.86 billion, a 17% increase from $27.15 billion in September and ranking as the second-highest month in 2025 after June’s $35.43 billion.
