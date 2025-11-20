BioWorld - Thursday, November 20, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

European Commission eyes delayed compliance dates for AI Act

Nov. 19, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The European Commission posted a series of proposed legislative updates, including the AI Act, which might not come into force for the med tech industry until August 2028 under the terms of this proposal.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Artificial intelligence Europe