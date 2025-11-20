BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, November 20, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
European Commission eyes delayed compliance dates for AI Act
Nov. 19, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The European Commission posted a series of proposed legislative updates, including the AI Act, which might not come into force for the med tech industry until August 2028 under the terms of this proposal.
