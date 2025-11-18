BioWorld - Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Artios raises $115M series D for potential first-in-class programs

Nov. 17, 2025
By Nuala Moran
DNA damage response specialist Artios Ltd. has closed an oversubscribed $115 million series D after delivering positive phase I/IIa data for its two lead programs.
