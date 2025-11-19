BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Henlius, Organon win US FDA approval of first Perjeta biosimilar
Nov. 18, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and Organon & Co. announced Nov. 17 that the U.S. FDA cleared Poherdy (pertuzumab-dpzb) as the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to Perjeta (pertuzumab, Genentech Inc./Roche Holding AG).
