Henlius, Organon win US FDA approval of first Perjeta biosimilar

Nov. 18, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and Organon & Co. announced Nov. 17 that the U.S. FDA cleared Poherdy (pertuzumab-dpzb) as the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to Perjeta (pertuzumab, Genentech Inc./Roche Holding AG).
