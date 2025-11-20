BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, November 20, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Tempest gains CAR Ts for 65% of the company; stock drops
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Tempest gains CAR Ts for 65% of the company; stock drops
Nov. 19, 2025
By
Karen Carey
No Comments
Tempest Therapeutics Inc. entered definitive agreements approved by its board to acquire certain dual-targeting CAR T programs from Factor Bioscience Inc. and its affiliates in an all-stock transaction expected to close in early 2026.
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
CAR T
U.S.